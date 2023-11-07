Panaji (Goa) [India], November 7 (ANI): Maharashtra became the first team to cross the double century of medals in the 37th National Games to all but seal the top position in the medal standings with just two days to go for the closing ceremony.

The 200th medal came in the Triathlon Mixed Relay at Miramar Beach when women's individual winner Mansi Mohite covered a deficit of almost two minutes in the anchor leg to help her team get the better of defending champions Tamil Nadu with a time of 1:51.19 sec on Tuesday, as per a press release from National Games.

This is Mohite's fifth gold medal of the Games as she had won the gold in the individual event on Sunday before winning three gold medals in the Biathle event of Modern Pentathlon. Her teammate in the gold medal-winning team, Parth Mirage, ended his campaign with six medals, including four gold and one silver which he won in Modern Pentathlon.

At the time of writing, Maharashtra had won 203 medals, including 70 gold, 64 silver and 69 bronze. Defending champions Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) are second with 55 gold while chasers Haryana have closed the gap on SSCB with 50 gold medals.

Hosts Goa are currently in 12th position with a total of 50 medals, including 12 gold, 12 silver and 26 bronze.

Elsewhere, Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal shot an impressive 253.7 to win gold in the Women's 10 M Air Rifle event at the Manderem Shooting Range. Haryana's Nancy Mandhotra (251.0) won silver while Swati Chowdhury of West Bengal won the bronze.

Mehuli and Nancy had qualified 1-2 for the finals and Narmada Nitin Raju qualified third. She, however, finished seventh in the finals.

Punjab's Rajeshwari Kumari shot a perfect 50 in two rounds to lead the women's trap event while Gujarat's Bakhtyaruddin Malek is leading the men's event with a score of 49 after the completion of two rounds at the Pernem Shooting Range.

At the Chapora River, Madhya Pradesh ascertained their dominance in Slalom winning all the four gold medals on offer, bringing an end to the canoeing and kayaking events to take their gold medal tally to 27.

Kerala swept all the gold medals in the day in Kalarippayattu competition at the Campal Sports Village. Kerala showed their dominance in the oldest traditional martial art form winning all 11 gold medals.

Haryana beat neighbours Punjab in a tense shootout to qualify women's hockey final. They will face Madhya Pradesh summit clash on Wednesday, who got the better of Jharkhand in another tense shootout.

In the men's semi-finals Karnataka edged out Maharashtra 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller to book their places in the finals against Haryana who got the better of Uttar Pradesh by a solitary goal.

At the Peddem Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, SSCB pugilists booked their places in the finals of six out of the seven finals in the men's boxing competition. World Champion, Swaeety Boro representing Haryana entered the final of the 70-75 Kg category as six boxers from Goa entered the final ensuring six more medals for the host.

*Important Results

-Shooting

10 m Air Rifle Women

Gold - Mehuli Ghosh (West Bengal) - 253.7

Silver - Nancy Mandhotra (Haryana) - 251.0

Bronze - Swati Chowdhury (West Bengal) - 207.8

-Canoeing & Kayaking

Slalom

Men's Kayak Individual

Gold - Shubham Kewat (Madhya Pradesh) - 1:12.73 s

Silver - Mohit Kumar (Delhi) - 1:22.42 s

Bronze - Aanak Chouhan (Gujarat) - 1:25.64 s

Women's Kayak Individual

Gold - Bhumi Baghel (Madhya Pradesh) - 1:27.95 s

Silver - Nagidi Gayathri (Andhra Pradesh) - 1:35.74 s

Bronze - Janhavi Raikwar (Maharashtra) - 1:34.08 s

Men's Canoe Individual

Gold - Vishal Verma (Madhya Pradesh) - 1:19.80 s

Silver - Rahul Kumar (SSCB) - 1:30.14 s

Bronze - Idrees Hussain (Jammu & Kashmir) - 1:28.88 s

Women's Canoe Individual

Gold - Rina Sen (Madhya Pradesh) - 1:39.05 s

Silver - A. Dhanalakshmi (Karnataka) - 1.50.27 s

Bronze - Salam Arshi Devi (Odisha) - 1:49.73 s

-Triathlon

Mixed Relay

Gold - Maharashtra - 1:51:19

(Parth Mirage, Sanjana Joshi, Koushik Malandkar, Mansi Mohite)

Silver - Tamil Nadu - 1:51:36

(Akash Perumalsamy, S. Keerthi, Vaman Sakthivel, S. Aarthi)

Bronze - Madhya Pradesh - 1:52:00

(Ankur Chahar, Durvisha Pawar, Rohsan Gond, Aadhya Singh)

-Hockey

Women's Semi-Finals

Haryana bt Punjab - 2-2 (2-0)

Madhya Pradesh bt Jharkhand - 0-0 (2-1)

Men's Semi-Finals

Haryana bt Uttar Pradesh - 1-0

Karnataka bt Maharashtra - 5-4

-Judo

Women's Under 48 Kg

Gold - L. Sanatombi Devi (Manipur)

Silver - L. Monalish (Manipur)

Bronze - Monika Choudhary (Rajasthan), Swaita Tokas (Delhi)

Women's Under 52 Kg

Gold - Annu Satyawan (Haryana)

Silver - N.B Sanisha (Kerala)

Bronze - Sandhya Tiwari (Madhya Pradesh), N. Sarda Devi (Manipur)

Men's Under 60 Kg

Gold - Harsh Singh (Delhi)

Silver - Jatin Tokas (Delhi)

Bronze - Aniket Bansod Haridas (Gujarat), Sachin Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand)

-Boxing

Semi-Finals

Men's 48-51 Kg Flyweight

Bishvishwamitra Chowtham (SSCB) bt Jakson Pukharam (Manipur)

Zoram Muana (Mizoram) bt Roshan Zamir (Goa)

Men's 54-57 Kg Featherweight

Ashish Kumar (Himachal Pradesh) bt Rushikesh Goud (Maharashtra)

Chirag (SSCB) bt Manish Rathod (Uttar Pradesh)

Men's 60-63 Kg Light Welter Weight

Manish Kaushik (SSCB) bt Shivansh (Haryana)

Akash Gorkha (Goa) bt Yash Raju (Maharashtra)

Men's 67-71 Kg Light Middle Weight

Akash (SSCB) bt Ritesh Kumar Singh (DD&DNH)

Rajat (Goa) bt Priyadarshi Singh (Rajasthan)

Men's 75-80 Kg Light Heavy Weight

Lokesh (Goa) bt Sumit Poonia (Rajasthan)

Sanjay (SSCB) bt Abhimanyu Laura (Haryana)

Men's 86-92 Heavy Weight

Kapil Pokharia (SSCB) bt Ayush Sai (Goa)

Naveen Kumar (Haryana) bt Ashish Bhandor (Himachal Pradesh)

Men's 92+ Kg Super Heavy

Gaurav Chouhan (Goa) bt Aman Singh (Madhya Pradesh)

Sawan Gill (Chandigarh) bt Jaipal Singh (Punjab)

Women's 48-50 Kg Light Fly Weight

Malika (Madhya Pradesh) w/o

Sakshi (Goa) bt Ashalatha Chanu (Manipur)

Women's 50-54 Kg Bantam Weight

Rinku (Haryana) bt Divya Pawar (Madhya Pradesh)

Ice Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh) bt Thounaojam Ojibala (Manipur)

Women's 54-57 Kg Feather Weight

Manisha (Haryana) bt Neha (Rajasthan)

Mandeep Kaur (Punjab) bt Mahi Lama (Madhya Pradesh)

Women's 57-60 Light Weight

Simranjit Kaur (Punjab) bt Niharika (Goa)

Preeti (Nagaland) bt Muskan (Uttar Pradesh)

Women's 63-66 Welter Weight

Komalpreet Kaur (Punjab) bt Shruti Yadav (Madhya Pradesh)

Ankushita Boro (Assam) bt Sanju (Nagaland)

Women's 70-75 Middle Weight

Sanamacha Chanu (Goa) bt Radhika (Karnataka)

Saweety Boro (Haryana) bt Pwilao Basumatary (Assam)

-Kabbadi

Men's Semi-Finals

SSCB bt Chandigarh - 49 - 25

Haryana bt Maharashtra - 39-30

Women's Semi-Finals

Haryana bt Rajasthan - 32 - 17

Himachal Pradesh bt Punjab - 48 - 30

-Handball

Men's Semi-Finals

SSCB bt Rajasthan - 47-32

Haryana bt Chhattisgarh - 32-23

Women's Semi-Finals

Haryana bt Rajasthan - 33-18

Himachal Pradesh bt Delhi - 41-12

-Kalarippayattu

Women's Sword & Sword

Gold - B. Hana Sherin/Fathima Nishna (Kerala)

Silver - Ruma Kaita/Prasuti Bora (Assam)

Bronze - S. Sanika/Harshita Yadav (Haryana)

Hansa Sahu/Divya Agarwal (Chhattisgarh)

Women's Long Staff (Kettukari)

Gold - C. Chandana/C.M Devika Deepak (Kerala)

Silver - P.S Anamika/Vismaya Binu (Delhi)

Bronze - Misha/Risha Naim (Chhattisgarh), R. Varshini/Bhoomi Deepak (Karnataka

Women's Meipayattu

Gold - Anaswara Muralidharan (Kerala)

Silver - N. Jyothika (Delhi)

Bronze - Bhavana Bipin (Karnataka), Urbasree Swargiarya (Assam)

Men's Long Staff (Kettukari)

Gold - Vinayak/K.P Anand (Kerala)

Silver - Thanka Selvam/P. Ajith (Karnataka)

Bronze - S. Jeeva/Ruthren Dhar (Tamil Nadu)

Peeyush Viswakarma/Harsha Vaishnav (Chhattisgarh)

-Men's Chuvadukal

Gold - Advaith P. Soman (Kerala)

Silver - P.S Jithu (Karnataka)

Bronze - P. Vigneswaran (Tamil Nadu), P.R Pradeep (Haryana)

Men's Sword and Sword

Gold - K.S Ajeesh/ O.G Gokul (Kerala)

Silver - Dhindai Koch/Arup Medi (Assam)

Bronze - Shibi/Vikram (Puducherry), Krishna Sood/Ishan Karthik (Delhi)

Women's Chuvadukal

Gold - Vedika V. Nair (Kerala)

Silver - P.S Anamika (Delhi)

Bronze - Harshida Yadav (Haryana), Manju Jayakumar (Karnataka)

Men Urumi Veesal

Gold - Advaith P. Soman (Kerala)

Silver - P.S Jithu (Karnataka)

Bronze - M. Athul Krishna (Delhi), P. Shibi (Puducherry)

-Women's Urumi Veesal

Gold - Nandana E (Kerala)

Silver - Surya V. Murali (Puducherry)

Bronze - K. Visali (Tamil Nadu),

K. Anusree (Karnataka)

-Men's Meippayattu

Gold - K.A Abhiram (Kerala)

Silver - Praveen Pradeep (Karnataka)

Bronze - Fenszk Koch (Assam), Vikram (Puducherry)

Men's Kaipporu (Combat)

Gold - Bilal Abdul Latheef (Kerala)

Silver - Ashish (Haryana)

Bronze - Prince Aaqib Yousuf (Jammu & Kashmir), Krish Mehra (Himachal Pradesh)

-Kho-Kho

Women's Semi-Finals

Maharashtra bt Karnataka - 54-30

Odisha bt Kerala - 64-30

Men's Semi-Finals

Odisha bt Andhra Pradesh - 44-42

Maharashtra bt Kerala - 64-24

Yogasana

-Women's Artistic Individual

Gold - Vaishnavi Saravanakumar (Tamil Nadu)

Silver - Meghna Sinha (West Bengal)

Bronze - Pooja Patel (Gujarat). (ANI)

