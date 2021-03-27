New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The country's first National Online Yogasana Championship held across 30 states concluded on Saturday, a few days after the national governing body of the sport was given recognition by the government.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had told the Lok Sabha a few days ago that the government has given recognition to National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) for its promotion and development in the country.

He had also said that yogasana has been included in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

Mohammed Firoz Shiek of Karnataka finished first while P Jeevanathan of Tamil Nadu and Pratik Balubhai Mewada of Gujarat were second and third respectively in the senior boy's category.

In the senior girl's category, Poojaben Ghanshyambhai Patel of Gujarat won the title while Sapna Chhotelal Pal of Madhya Pradesh and Ananya Biswas of West Bengal were second and third respectively.

Maharashtra won the overall championship, ahead of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Sandip Pradhan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

