By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Ace wrestler and two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has raised finger on National Sports Awards Selection Committee on recommending many awards in a non-Olympic year.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate all awardees who have won the award this year but one thing is there that this is the first time when so many awards are being recommended. Three or four awards in one game, so I would like to say to the government and the committee that these awards are very important and to keep the importance of awards we have to understand the elements of it and committee should have taken a decision on it would be better," Sushil told ANI.

"I think somewhere committee has mistaken in recommendations of awards because one performance two awards have heard for the first time. I think the committee should look into it and also see how players and the importance of awards should be kept alive," he added.

Following a two-day meeting, the National Sports Awards Selection Committee on Tuesday handed over the recommendations for the National Sports Award of 2020 to the Sports Ministry.

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma is among the 29 athletes who have been recommended for the Arjuna Award. Apart from Sharma, Atanu Das, Deepika Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Divij Sharan, Mirabai Chanu, Sakshi Malik, and three Paralympians have been recommended for the Arjuna Award. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been recommended as a pair for the prestigious award, a source within the Sports Ministry had told ANI.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma and hockey player Rani Rampal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra and 2016 Paralympic gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu have been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

However, he further congratulated players who have been recommended for this year's awards and extended his support to them.

"I am with players as always all these awards are being given to lucky and hardworking players so I want to congratulate everyone. Players are serving the nation through their sports so fair things should be done with them," the wrestler said.

"When you already have something bigger with you then you should think about further things. My coach has always taught me to see further for example if you win bronze then you should think of silver or gold," he added.

Talking about Narsingh Yadav, who is now dope free and ready to make a comeback, Sushil said "I want to congratulate Narsingh Yadav for his comeback that he is ready to serve the nation again through wrestling and I wish to god that he achieve more heights. Whatever situation will come in the future will work on it accordingly, I would like to say welcome back to him." (ANI)

