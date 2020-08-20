St Lucia Zouks will host Barbados Tridents in match number 5 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents CPL match will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 21. Barbados Tridents beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their opening match while St Lucia Zouks lost to Jamaica Tallawahs in their first CPL 2020 fixture. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down for all tips and suggestion to pick the best batsmen, bowlers, Wicket-keepers and all-rounders for the SLZ v BAR clash. CPL 2020 Live Streaming Online on FanCode, St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents: Watch Free Live TV Telecast of Caribbean Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports in India.

Mitchell Santner and Rashid Khan starred for the Tridents in their win the opening match. The spinner duo first struck some lusty blows to take the score past 150 and then took two wickets each with the ball to lead Barbados Tridents to a victory by six runs. Roston Chase showed good form for St Lucia with a fighting half-century but other batsmen failed to provide company. The bowlers then gave away runs with loose deliveries as Jamaica Tallawahs raced to a five-wicket win after chasing down 159 runs with seven deliveries to spare. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Andre Fletcher ((SLZ) and Shai Hope (BAR) should be the two wicket-keepers picked for the fantasy team.

St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Cory Anderson (BAR), Najibullah Jadran (SLZ) and Mark Deyal (SLZ) will be the three batsmen.

St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Roston Chase (SLZ), Jason Holder (BAR) and Mitchell Santner (BAR) should be picked as the three all-rounders for this side.

St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (BAR) is a must-pick for the bowlers. Kesrick Williams (SLZ) and Scott Kuggeleijn (SLZ) will be three other two bowlers picked.

St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Andre Fletcher ((SLZ), Shai Hope (BAR), Cory Anderson (BAR), Najibullah Jadran (SLZ), Mark Deyal (SLZ), Roston Chase (SLZ), Jason Holder (BAR), Mitchell Santner (BAR), Rashid Khan (BAR), Kesrick Williams (SLZ) and Scott Kuggeleijn (SLZ).

Rashid Khan (BAR) should be made the first-choice captain for this fantasy team while fellow all-rounder Roston Chase (SLZ) can be made the second-choice captain for this fantasy side.

