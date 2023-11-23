Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Teen sensation Anahat Singh clinched the women's title in the Senior National Squash Championship here on Thursday, becoming the second youngest player to achieve the feat.

The 15-year-old Anahat overcame an injured Tanvi Khanna 9-11, 11-4 (retired).

Local favourite Velavan Senthilkumar bagged the men's title, beating Abhay Singh 12-10, 11-3, 12-10 in the final.

However, Anahat had a slice of fortune as her opponent Tanvi was forced to retire midway through the match due to an injury.

Anahat had lost the first game 9-11. But in the second game, the teenager went 6-4 up after being awarded a point following Tanvi's injury.

Tanvi was given a three-minute recovery time but she conceded the game as officials declared the match in favour of Anahat.

Joshna Chinappa was 14-year-old when she won the first of her 19 titles in 2000.

