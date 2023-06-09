Miami [US], June 9 (ANI): Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will be played on Saturday at the FTX Arena in Miami.

Denver Nuggets currently leads the seven-match playoff series. Denver Nuggets are 2-1 up in the series.

Miami Heat will be looking to bounce back in Game 4 and level the series. This game will be crucial for them as they cannot let Denver Nuggets win this game and extend their lead in the playoff series.

Players to watch out from Denver Nuggets teams are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Miami Heat's players Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will hold the key as they are a vital part of the team.

The team which is first to win four games in the seven-match series will clinch the NBA Championship title.

In Game 3 on Thursday, Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 109-94.

In the first quarter of Game 3, both teams went head-to-head, and there was an incredible display of defending at both ends. Eventually, it ended as a draw as both teams scored 24 points each.

In the second quarter, Denver Nuggets attacked well and took the opportunities that came their way. Miami Heat failed to improve and their performance was more or less similar to the first quarter. Denver Nuggets won the second quarter, the score was 29-24.

In the third quarter, Michael Malone's Denver Nuggets carried on their momentum. Miami Heat's performance was depleted as they performed below par. Denver Nuggets won the third quarter, the score was 109-94.

In the fourth quarter, Miami Heat tried their best but Denver Nuggets' consistent attacking play didn't let them prevail. Denver Nuggets managed to win the fourth quarter by just a single point. The score at the end of the fourth quarter was 27-26.

Denver Nuggets' player, Nikola Jokic scored 32 points with 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Jamal Murray scored 34 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Christian Braun netted 15 points with four rebounds and an assist.

Miami Heat's player, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points with two rebounds and four assists. Bam Adebayo netted 22 points with 17 assists and three rebounds. Caleb Martin scored 10 points with three assists and three rebounds. (ANI)

