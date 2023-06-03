New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The National Cricket Academy (NCA) has collaborated with the Australian Strength and Conditioning Association (ASCA) with an aim "to empower strength and conditioning coaches working in domestic cricket."

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share some snapshots from the theoretical and practical assessments for participants of the Level 1 certification. The ones that clear this will make the cut to Level 2 to be organised in July 2023.

"In NCA's endeavour to empower strength and conditioning coaches working in domestic cricket, we have collaborated with the Australian Strength and Conditioning Association (ASCA). Some snapshots from the theoretical and practical assessments for participants of the level 1 certification. The ones that clear this will make the cut to Level 2 to be organised in July 2023," tweeted BCCI.

The National Cricket Academy is a BCCI cricket facility dedicated to producing young cricketers who have the potential to represent the Indian cricket team. It was founded in 2000 and is located in Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The facility also serves as a rehabilitation centre for wounded players. Raj Singh Dungarpur, a cricket administrator and former BCCI President, founded the NCA. (ANI)

