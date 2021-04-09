Liverpool [UK], April 9 (ANI): Liverpool's Ozan Kabak said that the club does not have any points to lose and needs to win every game in the Premier League if they are to finish in the top four.

The Reds are currently three points adrift of the Premier League's top four with eight fixtures remaining in the campaign. Moreover, Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. The second leg is scheduled to take place on April 15.

"In the Premier League, at this stage we need to win every game. Obviously, the Madrid game is huge for us in the Champions League, but we will concentrate on the Aston Villa game and we will be there for the win," Kabak told Liverpoolfc.com.

"We have eight games remaining in the Premier League and obviously in the Champions League we will decide how many games we're going to play. We don't have any points to lose and we just need to win every game. This huge club needs to be in the Champions League next year, [like] every year," he added.

Liverpool is currently preparing for the Premier League match against Aston Villa, slated to be played on Saturday. Kabak stressed the game against Aston Villa is the only thing on their mind.

"The Real Madrid game is now in the past, we just focus on this game in the Premier League. Obviously, we need to win every game and we need to go into the Champions League next year. We are desperate to win in the Premier League, so we are fully focused on Saturday," Kabak said. (ANI)

