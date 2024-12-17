Jamshedpur, Dec 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh archer Neeraj Chauhan shot 692 points to create a national record in the men's recurve section of the Senior Nationals here on Tuesday.

Representing AIPSCB, Chauhan, who was making a comeback, shot consistently, amassing 345 points in the first end and then 347 in the final end to shatter three-time Olympian Tarundeep Rai's earlier national record of 687 points.

Dhiraj Bommadevara of SSCB and Atanu Das (PSPB) took the second and third spots respectively.

Rai, representing Sikkim, slipped to fourth place.

Powered by Chauhan's show, AIPSCB topped the team ranking as well. The other members of the team are Shrey Bhardwaj, Mukesh Boro and Rohit Kumar.

In the women's section, Olympian Ankita Bhakat, representing hosts Jharkhand, topped with 667 points, followed by Simranjeet Kaur (Punjab) and Deepika Kumari (PSPB).

Hosts Jharkhand took the top spot of the qualifying round in the women's team event.

Results:

Men's Recurve Indvidual: 1. Neeraj Chauhan (AIPSCB; 692 points), 2. Dhiraj Bommadevara (SSCB; 679), 3. Atanu Das (PSPB; 677); 4. Tarundeep Rai (Sikkim; 674); 5. Sukhchain Singh (SSCB; 672).

Men's Recurve Team: 1. AIPSCB (2022); 2. SSCB (2011); 3. Haryana (1974); 4. RSPB (1972); 5. Jharkhand (1971).

Women's Recurve Individual: 1. Ankita Bhakat (Jharkhand; 667); 2. Simranjeet Kaur (Punjab; 666); 3. Deepika Kumari (PSPB; 660); 4. Komalika Bari (Jharkhand; 658); 5. Anshika Kumari (Bihar; 656).

Women's Recurve Team: 1. Jharkhand (1945); 2. RSPB (1933); 3. Madhya Pradesh (1921); 4. Haryana (1918); 5. Maharashtra (1910).

