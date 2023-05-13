New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Reigning Olympic champion and ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete in the FBK Games 2023, which will be held in the Netherlands on June 4.

The FBK Games is a Dutch athletics meet held annually at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadium in Hengelo.

The one-day meet is a part of the elite-level World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

The FBK Games will be Neeraj Chopra's second event of 2023 after the Doha Diamond League.

In what his first competitive action this year, the Indian javelin star won the Doha Diamond League on May 5.

Neeraj Chopra, who was the reigning Diamond League champion, won the Doha leg this year with a throw of 88.67m at the Qatar Sports Club.

The FBK Games will feature a total of 15 events -- eight for men and seven for women.

The men's events include 100m, 400m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, pole vault, long jump and javelin throw while the women's events will feature 100m, 200m, 400m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, high jump and shot put.

Besides Neeraj Chopra, Armand Duplantis of Sweden, the men's pole vault world record-holder, is also expected to compete at the Hengelo meet.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics approaching, the 2023 season promises to be a crucial event for the 25-year-old Neeraj Chopra.

Besides defending his Asian Games javelin gold medal at Hangzhou this year, Neeraj Chopra will also be seen in action at the World Athletics Championships. (ANI)

