New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The ongoing saga between internet sensation Jake Paul and Indian pro-boxer Neeraj Goyat has reached a boiling point as the two rivals engaged in a dramatic face-to-face encounter on the streets of Puerto Rico.

Amidst the tension and anticipation, Goyat boldly declared, "I'll smack your head off," solidifying his unwavering determination to settle the score with Paul once and for all.

"Jake Paul, I'm the man of my word. I'm here. I'm in your country. I'm here in your town. I'm here in your gym, man. Now abuse... You are using a translation application, and you are abusing the Indian language. Now abuse," declared Neeraj, the 32-year-old boxer who had previously given a shout out, Jake Paul responded using a Hindi translator, further fueling the intensity of their exchange.

Goyat's bold declaration stems from a deep-rooted determination that has been brewing for months, marked by an unyielding pursuit to confront Jake Paul head-on. Across various social media platforms, particularly on his Instagram feed, Goyat has been a relentless force, consistently issuing challenges to Paul. Each post has served as a rallying cry, urging Paul to step into the ring and face him like a true competitor.

With each passing day, Goyat's obsession with confronting Paul has only intensified, fueling his determination to settle their differences in a direct confrontation. His social media accounts have become a platform for his unwavering resolve, as he tirelessly pursues the opportunity to face Paul in the ring. Goyat's relentless pursuit has garnered attention from fans, media, and the boxing community at large, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement surrounding the potential showdown. As the tension between the two fighters reached its peak on the streets of Puerto Rico, Goyat's months-long campaign culminated in a dramatic face-to-face encounter, emphasizing the depth of his commitment to proving himself against Paul.

In response, 'The Problem Child' attempted to undermine Goyat's resolve, implying that the Indian pro-boxer was unable to handle his verbal jabs and lacked genuine interest in engaging in a physical bout.

Paul responded by saying, "You came to see me. But it seems like you're not up for a fight. Can't take a bit of banter? Are you feeling hurt? I respect you for facing me directly, but it seems like you're not willing to fight.'"

Accusing Paul of resorting to a translator application to hurl insults in a regional Indian language, Goyat made his intentions clear: to confront Paul directly and settle their differences in a physical showdown.

The upcoming clash promises to be historic, as Neeraj Goyat aims to leave an enduring impact on the global stage, showcasing the strength, skill and fearlessness of Indian boxers. (ANI)

