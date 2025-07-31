Dubai [UAE], July 31 (ANI): Nepal to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier from January 12 to February 2 next year, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ten teams will battle it out for four coveted spots at the main event, set to take place in England and Wales in 2026.

Bangladesh and Ireland have earned automatic spots in the Qualifier by virtue of their participation in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Thailand and Nepal qualified through the Asia regional pathway, while the USA secured their place from the Americas region.

The remaining five spots will be filled by two teams each from Africa and Europe and one from the East Asia-Pacific region, following the completion of their respective regional Qualifiers.

The Qualifier in Nepal will see the 10 teams divided into two groups of five, followed by a Super Six stage and a Final. The full fixture for the tournament will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales has already been confirmed.

The marquee tournament will run from 12 June to 5 July 2026, with 33 matches played across 24 days at seven venues, including Old Trafford, Headingley, Hampshire Bowl and Bristol County Ground. The grand finale will be held at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. (ANI)

