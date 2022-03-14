Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) NEROCA FC will look to continue their unbeaten run when they take on a struggling Real Kashmir FC in an I-League fixture at the Kalyani Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Manipur outfit are fresh from their comfortable win over TRAU, their second from three matches, to be in fourth place in the table with seven points with a match in hand.

All eyes would be on NEROCA's Spanish recruit Sergio Mendigutxia, who slammed a debut hattrick for the Imphal outfit in their 3-2 win over Sreenidi Deccan in their opening match of the season.

"I am very happy at the club and would like to continue. Our boys will fight to get all three points. I am very comfortable here and want to keep working," the 28-year-old centre forward said.

Coming from a week's break, NEROCA will also start fresh and head coach Khogen Singh is confident this will benefit his team a lot.

"We had a few tactical training sessions. The boys are fresh and want to win all three points," the NEROCA coach said.

He further warned against complacency and said: "Real Kashmir are a good team who play long balls over the top of the defence. We have to make sure that we win the second ball. Players need to press accordingly to find spaces. We have to be clinical to get all three points."

The Snow Leopards have been struggling with their porous defence as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw after conceding a 90th minute goal against Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Before that they suffered a 1-5 rout against Gokulam Kerala FC and currently lie in fifth place with five points from four matches.

"We worked hard in the last match and played well. Unfortunately, we didn't get the result we wanted," experienced midfielder Pradesh Shirodkar said.

"NEROCA FC are a good team and we have to play well and be positive to get all three points," he added.

Former champs Aizawl FC desperate to open account

====================================

In the opening fixture of the day at the Naihati Stadium, bottom-placed Aizawl FC will be desperate to open their account when they take on Sudeva Delhi FC.

The former I-League champions endured a 3-4 defeat at the hands of RoundGlass Punjab FC in the last round to suffer their fourth successive loss.

Head coach Yan Law is confident that they are about to turn the corner.

"We know our strengths and this is not where we want to be. We've been performing well and I'm proud of the boys.

"The points are not coming but we are controlling the game, creating chances. We are targeting the biggest comeback in I-League history," Law said.

The Delhi ouftit, coached by former India International Mehrajuddin Wadoo, are currently in seventh place with one win, one loss and two draws.

The main concern has been their profligacy up front and Wadoo stressed on converting their chances.

"We are lacking in some areas, we created chances even though we couldn't convert them which is a concern. But as long as we are playing as a unit, I am not worried," said Wadoo.

He further said Aizawl FC would be all fired up to notch up their first points.

"They are still a very good team despite having not won yet. The league table doesn't reflect their quality. They will be hungry for points,” he added.

Punjab eyeing top spot vs Sreenidi Deccan

=============================

RoundGlass Punjab FC, who pipped Aizawl FC in a seven-goal thriller, will have a chance to go past leaders Mohammedan Sporting when they take on Sreenidi Deccan FC at Kalyani Stadium.

The third-placed Punjab side have three wins and one draw to be on 10 points, two shy of Mohammedan Sporting.

Deccan are on four points with one win, one draw and two losses.

Tomorrow's fixtures

Suveda Delhi vs Aizawl FC (At Naihati, Kickoff: 2pm); RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan (At Kalyani, Kickoff: 4.30pm); Real Kashmir v NEROCA (Kickoff: 7.30pm).

