London [UK], May 9 (ANI): Netherlands men's cricket team head coach Ryan Campbell has been discharged from the hospital and is expected to re-join the Dutch team within the coming weeks.

Campbell suffered a heart attack last month. The 50-year-old felt chest pain and had difficulty breathing while out with his family in the UK. He was at a playground with his children at the weekend, when he collapsed.

Also Read | MI vs KKR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Clinical Knights Keep Slender Playoff Hopes Alive With Thumping Win Over Mumbai Indians.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Royal Stoke Hospital critical care unit for their incredible professionalism, kindness, and compassion. I also want to thank Beci Bassett, a parent at the adventure playground in Cheshire who immediately administered CPR. Her courage and quick intervention quite simply saved my life," Campbell said after getting discharged from the hospital, as per ICC's website.

"My wife Leontina was at my bedside hour after hour and kept our families informed of my progress. She dealt bravely with every development thrown her way. LT, I thank you and love you. Finally, I want to say a big thank you to all my well-wishers from around the world," he added.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Reportedly Turns Down Manchester City's Offer, Set To Explore Options Outside of England.

It is now expected the 50-year-old will re-join the Netherlands camp ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League three-match ODI series at home against West Indies later this month.

Campbell was appointed Netherlands coach in January 2017, and as a player represented both Australia and Hong Kong at the international level.

Campbell was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017, and as a player, he represented both Australia and Hong Kong at the international level. He was also featured for Hong Kong in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, becoming the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time at 44 years.

A swashbuckling batter and wicketkeeper who made his name in Western Australia, Campbell played two ODIs for Australia in 2002 when Adam Gilchrist was absent to spend time with his newborn son. During an illustrious 98-game first-class career between 1994 and 2006, Campbell starred for Western Australia with 6009 runs at an average of 36.31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)