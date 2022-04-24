London [UK], April 24 (ANI): Netherlands men's team head coach Ryan Campbell is in stable condition and out of heavy sedation after suffering a heart attack last Saturday.

Campbell suffered a heart attack last week and had been removed from an induced coma on Tuesday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Campbell's family released a statement to the public on Sunday updating about his condition after the former Australia ODI player suffered a heart attack.

"The family is thrilled to announce that this afternoon the incredible staff at the Royal Stoke University Hospital successfully discontinued Ryan's sedation," the family statement.

"He has reacted very well and is now in a stable condition. Whilst still very weak he is talking and responsive. Doctors hope that with continued progress he should make a full recovery."

The 50-year-old felt chest pains and had difficulty breathing while out with his family in the UK. He was at a playground with his children at the weekend, when he collapsed.

Campbell had been travelling back to Europe from the Dutch team's tour of New Zealand and had visited friends and extended family in his home city of Perth just a week earlier.

Campbell was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017, and as a player, he represented both Australia and Hong Kong at the international level. He was also featured for Hong Kong in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, becoming the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time at 44 years.

A swashbuckling batter and wicketkeeper who made his name in Western Australia, Campbell played two ODIs for Australia in 2002 when Adam Gilchrist was absent to spend time with his newborn son. During an illustrious 98-game first-class career between 1994 and 2006, Campbell starred for Western Australia with 6009 runs at an average of 36.31. (ANI)

