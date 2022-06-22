Amstelveen, Netherlands, Jun 22 (AP) The Netherlands set England a target of 245 to win the third and final match of their one-day international series and complete a clean sweep on Wednesday.

Scott Edwards, the Dutch captain, was the top scorer with 64 off 72 balls that backed up his match-high 78 in the second ODI on Sunday.

Max O'Dowd (50) and Bas de Leede (56) also weighed in with half-centuries at Amstelveen, where England smashed a world-record 498-4 last week in winning the first ODI.

David Willey took 4-36 off 8.2 overs, including the final wicket of Paul van Meekeren (2), as the Dutch were dismissed with four balls remaining of their allotted 50 overs.

England headed into the chase without captain Eoin Morgan, who missed the match because of a groin injury. Jos Buttler was filling in as captain and seamer David Payne was handed a debut, which he marked by taking the wicket of Edwards. AP

