Lucknow, Nov 3 (PTI) The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in their World Cup match here on Friday.

Afghanistan brought in Noor Ahmad in place of Naveen Ul Haq, while Netherlands made three changes, replacing opener Vikramjit Singh with Wesley Barresi while Roelof van der Merwe and Saqib Zulfiqar also made it to the playing XI.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad.

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

