London, Jul 9 (PTI) India vice-captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday slammed the quality of the Dukes ball being used in the ongoing Test series against England, saying he has never seen the red cherry go out of shape to this extent.

Players approaching umpires to change balls has been a regular feature in the series with Dukes losing shape.

The bowlers are not getting any help from the ball after it gets softer, confining the batter-bowler contest to the new ball.

Ahead of the Lord's Test, starting Thursday, Pant said the ball has become a big problem and it is not good for the game.

"The gauge (to measure the balls) should be the same (whether its Dukes or Kookaburra. But it would be better if it was smaller (laughs). The balls are giving so much trouble. Definitely, I feel it's a big problem. Because the ball is getting out of shape," said Pant.

"What I've seen, the ball is getting de shaped too much. That has never happened like this to me. It's definitely irritating for the players because every ball plays differently because when it becomes softer, sometimes it's not doing too much. But as soon as it changes the ball, it's starting to do enough.

"As a batsman, you've got a keep on adjusting to it. But at the same time, I feel it's not good for cricket anyway," said the explosive batter.

India opted for two spinners and three pacers for the Edgbaston Test which they won by 336 runs. The Lord's pitch is expected to pose a tougher challenge for the batters. Pant did not confirm whether India would stick to the two spinner formula.

"We will get to know by tomorrow whether it would be 3-1 or 3-2. When you see the wicket two days, sometimes it changes the colour, the moisture will become less also,” said the southpaw.

Captain Shubman Gill had also complained about the ball getting softer after the Edgbaston Test.

On the speculation around the Lord's pitch after two flat tracks, Pant said he is not worried about how the surface would behave.

"Whatever the condition is given to us, we are fine it. We don't want to think about what the opposition is thinking. Are they changing their plan or not?

"See, we were discussing that the wickets will be good in England. Because the way they play cricket, they need a good wicket. So we were thinking how can we get 20 wickets in a good wicket. Shubman Gill was talking about 20 wickets,” said Pant.

He also feels the short turnaround between Edgbaston and Lord's would help India maintain momentum.

Asked about the return of Jofra Archer to Test cricket after more than four years, Pant said he was happy for the Barbados-born England pacer.

In the field, Pant is among the chirpiest and is constantly advising Gill.

Talking about their relationship, Pant added: "When you have a good camaraderie in the team, it eventually shows on the field and that is exactly what is happening. Hopefully we can do the same thing with our whole team going forward and just make it one big unit."

