New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Marking a historic first for India, New Delhi will host the Para Athletics World Championships in 2025, the global governing body WPA announced on Thursday.

The event, set to be staged between September 26 and October 5, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which will also host the World Para Athletics Grand Prix from March 11-13.

The Para Athletics World Championships will be the 12th edition of the event and it will be held in Asia for the fourth time.

Over 1,000 athletes from more than 100 nations are expected to participate, with the competition serving as a key event in the lead-up to the Los Angeles Paralympic Games 2028.

“The 2025 Para Athletics World Championships will be the largest international Para sport event ever to take place in India, representing a massive opportunity to grow our sport, our fan base, and to impact society's perception of persons with disabilities in the world's most populous nation," Paul Fitzgerald, head of the World Para Athletics said in a statement.

India's progress in Para athletics has been impressive, with the country securing 17 medals, including six gold, at the 2023 World Championships in Kobe.

"This success reflects the work of the National Paralympic Committee of India and the investment being made in sports, particularly Para athletics, in the country.

"We have witnessed the impact major events can have and the legacy they can leave to make Para sports more visible and accessible to everyone.

"We believe this can happen in New Delhi, and we look forward to welcoming the world's best athletes to India next year," he added.

The National Paralympic Committee of India emphasised that hosting this event is crucial in accelerating the Paralympic movement in the country.

"This prestigious championships will not only elevate India's position on the global sports map but also play a pivotal role in accelerating the Paralympic movement within the country," NPC India stated.

"With a population of over 60 million persons with disabilities, this event is a crucial step in fostering inclusivity, empowering athletes, and expanding opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

"We are excited to welcome athletes, coaches, and officials from around the world to showcase India's unparalleled growth in the field of Para sports."

Additionally, the hosting of the 2025 Para Athletics World Championships is expected to serve as a significant boost to India's bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has already expressed interest in India's anticipated bid for the 2029 World Championships, a key event in India's broader strategy to host the 2036 Olympics.

The Athletics Federation of India is expected to formally express interest in hosting the 2029 World Championships when the bidding process opens. 7/21/2024

