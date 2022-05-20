Auckland [New Zealand], May 20 (ANI): New Zealand's Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their warm-up match against Sussex, New Zealand Cricket board said on Friday.

"Three of the New Zealand's touring party are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on the morning of the first Tour match against Sussex in Brighton," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have begun five days of hotel room isolation after producing positive Rapid Antigen Tests on Friday morning," NZC added.

However, New Zealand's 4-day warm-up match against Sussex is set to go ahead as scheduled as the rest of the touring party tests returned negative for Covid-19.

New Zealand are set to play against County side Sussex from May 26 before they take on England in a 3-Test series from the first week of June. The opening Test match will be played at the Lord's from June 2. (ANI)

