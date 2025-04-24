Newcastle, Apr 24 (AP) Newcastle manager Eddie Howe returned to work on Thursday after recovering from pneumonia.

Howe was hospitalized after falling ill this month and missed his team's games against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

“Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club's training centre,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

Newcastle is fifth in the standings and in contention to qualify for next season's Champions League. It plays Ipswich at St James' Park on Saturday. (AP)

