Sports News | Niamh Fahey Signs New Contract with Liverpool Women

Liverpool [UK], June 9 (ANI): Liverpool women team's Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was named vice-captain of Liverpool FC Women last season.

Fahey said that she is "over the moon" after extending her stay at the club.

"I am just really happy to commit my future to the club. It is a club I grew up supporting, so I was more than happy to stay and it is my passion. So I am just over the moon and delighted," the club's official website quoted Fahey as saying.

"It is an amazing club to play for. I did not realise that I would feel the way I do when I pull on the red shirt. You know you support the club but when you play for it, it is a different feeling altogether. You have that badge and every day you are going out representing the club. It just adds extra special meaning to me," she said.

Liverpool Women manager, Vicky Jepson, was elated over Fahey's contract extension and said, "Niamh Fahey is Liverpool through and through. I am personally delighted to have Niamh with us as our vice-captain, to help lead the players and be an integral part of our journey."

"She understands what wearing the Liverpool badge means to our fans and wears it with honour. Going through these tough times, a leader like Niamh is invaluable in your squad," Jepson added. (ANI)

