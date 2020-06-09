MS Dhoni Takes Care of Unconscious Coppersmith Barbet Bird at Farm House, Daughter Ziva Narrates the Incident (See Pics)

MS Dhoni Helps Injured Bird (Photo Credits: Instagram/ziva_singh_dhoni)

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, on Tuesday, revealed that her parents saved an injured bird at their farmhouse in Ranchi. The five-year-old took to social media to narrate the entire incident as it happened and how her ‘mumma’ and ‘papa’ helped the bird fly back to her ‘mom’. The former Indian skipper is making most of the lockdown and has been spending time with his family in his hometown. MS Dhoni Gives Bike Ride to Daughter Ziva at Ranchi Farmhouse Amid ‘Crazy Lightning’ (Watch Video).

Ziva Dhoni in her latest Instagram post shared an incident in which MS Dhoni nursed an unconscious bird at his residence in Ranchi and also helped it to fly again. In the post, Ziva shared some adorable pictures of the former Indian skipper holding the Coppersmith after it was conscious again. MS Dhoni’s Mother Reacts to Son’s New Look Viral Picture on Internet, Says ‘He’s Not That Old’.

‘Today in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy’ Ziva captioned her post.

‘We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves. Mumma told me it is crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith. What a pretty, pretty little bird. Then suddenly it flew off. I wanted it to stay, but mumma told me she had gone to her mom.’ She added.

See Post

The five-year-old also expressed her desire to meet the bird again. In her post, Ziva revealed that the bird was a Crimson-breasted Barbet which is also called Coppersmith. They are well-known for their metronomic call which is similar to a coppersmith striking metal with a hammer.

MS Dhoni hasn’t played competitive cricket since India’s defeat at the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. The 38-year-old was expected to return back onto the field during IPL (2020), leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but the cash-rich league has been postponed due to the pandemic.