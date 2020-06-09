Chris Gayle Supports Darren Sammy After His 'Racism in IPL' Allegation, Universe Boss Says 'Never Too Late to Fight for the Right Cause'

File picture of Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy during CPL T20 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Chris Gayle has supported Darren Sammy after the former West Indies captain alleged racism in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the killing of George Floyd, an Afro-American 46-year-old man, Sammy was furious as he urged ICC and other boards to speak up against the racial discrimination. The Windies cricketer also revealed how he was subjected to racial slur in the IPL as he was unaware of what the word ‘Kalu’ meant that time. Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in IPL: Here’s What We Know About the Latest Controversy in Cricket.

Having recently learned the actual meaning of ‘Kalu’, Sammy took to Instagram and posted a video. The cricketer said, ”I was listening to Hasan Minhaj talking about how some of the people in his culture view or describe black people... I was angry after listening to him describing a word that they use to describe black people, which he was saying is not in a good way... and it was degrading.

"Instantly I remembered when I played for Sunrisers in 2013 and 2014, I was being called the exact same word he described that was degrading to us black people. I will be messaging those people... Because if it was in any way, shape or form what Minhaj said it meant, I'm very disappointed and I'd still be angry and deserve an apology from you guys.” Darren Sammy Urges ICC and Other Cricket Boards to Support #BlackLivesMatter to Fight Racism.

Meanwhile, Gayle has now backed Sammy and in his social media post, the Universe Boss said, “It’s never too late to fight for the right cause or what you’ve experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88 . Like I said, it’s in the game!!”

It’s never too late to fight for the right cause or what you’ve experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88. Like I said, it’s in the game!! ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/w7btmQ3cYf — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 9, 2020

Earlier, Gayle while reacting to Floyd’s killing in police custody claimed that he faced ‘racial remarks’ and the discrimination is not just in football but in cricket as well.