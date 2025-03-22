Greater Noida, Mar 22 (PTI) Former world champion Nitu Ghanghas and Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria registered commanding victories, while Railway boxers showcased their dominance on the second day of the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

Both Nitu (48kg) and Jaismine (57kg) cruised through their opening-round bouts, each securing a resounding 5-0 unanimous victory.

Also Read | CSK vs MI Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match 3.

Haryana's Nitu, who won the gold medal at the 2023 IBA World Championships in New Delhi, was too powerful for Anjali Choudhary of Rajasthan in the Minimum weight category.

With a notable height disadvantage, Anjali struggled to land any impact punches, resorting mostly to clinching in a futile attempt to stall Nitu's onslaught.

Also Read | Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of IPL 2025 On DTH.

The world champion's superior technique and relentless pressure sealed her dominant win.

Representing the Services Control Sports Board (SSCB), Jaismine, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, appeared slightly off her rhythm in the opening round.

However, once she found her rhythm, there was no stopping her. Jaismine quickly dispatched UP's Ice Prajapati with ease, cementing her place in the next round.

The reigning 60kg national champion had reclaimed the women's 57kg Paris Olympic quota for the country, which India had to surrender after holder Parveen Hooda was suspended for whereabout failure.

Since the Olympics, she has remained in the 57kg weight class.

Another Services' boxer Sakshi (54kg) made her presence felt after receiving a walkover in her opening bout on Friday, reinforcing her team's strong presence in the competition.

She notched up a 5-0 victory against Punjab's Sandeep Kaur, showcasing her strength and technique despite her opponent's valiant efforts.

However, the true spotlight on the day belonged to the Railway boxers, who dominated the event in style, with each of them progressing to the next round.

Among the standout performances, two-time Asian champion and Tokyo Olympian Pooja Rani (80kg) led the charge, alongside Savita (54kg), Anamika Hooda (51kg), Poonam (57kg), and Prachi (65kg), all of whom achieved victory via RSC (Referee Stops Contest), proving their dominance in the ring.

In addition, former world medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) and Rajni (48kg) were handed walkovers.

Youth World Champion Devika Ghorpade from Maharashtra stole the spotlight with a sensational performance, overpowering Sumayya M of Karnataka with a RSC win in the 51kg weight class.

The young champion's aggressive approach and precision in the ring made for an electrifying display.

In the 57kg category, Manipur's Kunjarani Devi faced a tough battle against Monika Mehta of Uttarakhand but showcased her resilience, edging out her opponent with a hard-fought 4-1 split decision.

All India Police's Minakshi left no room for doubt as she delivered a flawless 5-0 unanimous victory against Kerala's Milano M.J in the 48kg category, dominating from start to finish and reinforcing her reputation as a formidable force in the ring.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Nandana C made a resounding statement with an impressive first-round RSC victory over Karnataka's Monika K.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)