Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 13 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Tuesday that there will be no auction for the sixth season of the Lanka Premier League, according to ESPNcricinfo. The board confirmed that a player draft will take place on March 22.

"During the draft, franchises will select both Sri Lankan and overseas players for the upcoming season of Sri Lanka's premier domestic T20 tournament," an SLC media release confirmed, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan Engage in Viral Hand Cricket Battle, Master Blaster Challenges Rematch in Gully Cricket (Watch Video).

The upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League was originally slated to be held from early December 2025. However, the sixth season of the tournament was postponed to allow venues to be prepared for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, hosted by Sri Lanka and India.

The Lanka Premier League was then rescheduled from July 8 to August 8, which is the SLC's preferred window.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Quits Alcohol, PBKS Spinner Says ‘Feeling Much Better’ (Watch Video).

This will be the first time since the 2022 edition that a draft will be held for the Lanka Premier League. The past two seasons of the tournament hosted player auctions.

Earlier, the Lanka Premier League announced a sixth franchise to be added in the upcoming season, according to a release.

The expansion marks a major step in the league's evolution, reinforcing its status as one of the region's fastest-growing T20 tournaments and a key fixture on the global cricket calendar, as per a press release from LPL.

With the island nation buzzing ahead of a packed international cricket calendar early next year, the LPL will ride that wave of excitement to deliver a refreshed, high-energy spectacle.

The sixth edition promises more games, more stars, and more local talent on show -- all wrapped in the vibrant, fast-paced style that has made the league a mainstay of Sri Lanka's sporting calendar.

It is an evolution perfectly encapsulated by the presence of "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle, whose larger-than-life energy as the official Brand Ambassador mirrors the league's vision to be bigger, bolder, and better than ever before.

A collaboration between Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and IPG Group, the tournament continues to play a pivotal role in elevating domestic cricket while attracting international talent and investment to the country's sporting ecosystem

Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League, said, "The Lanka Premier League has always captured the spirit of Sri Lankan cricket--passion, skill, and entertainment. As we expand to six teams, the 2026 edition promises to be our biggest and boldest yet. The July-August window provides the ideal stage to showcase world-class cricket at a time when the country is already alive with T20 fever. Fans can look forward to an electrifying few weeks that celebrate the best of the game."

The 2026 edition will feature six franchises -- Colombo, Dambulla, Galle, Jaffna, Kandy --and a new entrant to be unveiled soon, competing across key national hubs before the playoffs determine the champion. Over three weeks of high-octane action, fans can expect world-class cricket, star-studded lineups, and the unmistakable energy of the Universe Boss adding to the spectacle as the LPL gears up for its biggest season yet.

Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG Group, said, "We are proud to continue our collaboration with Sri Lanka Cricket in delivering a world-class tournament that keeps raising the bar each season. From league management and operations to global broadcast and marketing, our goal has always been to make the LPL a benchmark for franchise cricket in the region. With six teams now in the mix, we are confident that the 2026 season will set new standards for quality, competition, and fan engagement."

Since its inception in 2020, the Lanka Premier League has successfully staged five editions, fast becoming one of South Asia's most exciting T20 tournaments. The Jaffna franchise has dominated the league's early years with four titles, while other sides continue to push for regional glory, ensuring a fiercely contested season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)