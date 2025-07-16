Tokyo, Jul 16 (PTI) Top Indian shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is just relieved to see positive results on court despite recurring injury setbacks and said the focus ahead of next month's World Championships is on staying fit, with no long-term goals in mind.

Satwik and Chirag Shetty have reached three semifinals this season, in addition to a quarterfinal finish at the Indonesia Open last month.

After semifinal runs at the Malaysia Open and India Open in January, the Indian duo was sidelined for several weeks due to Satwik's health concerns and Chirag's persistent back injury.

They returned to the circuit with a semifinal appearance at the Singapore Open and quarterfinal showing in Indonesia.

On Wednesday, the former world No. 1 pair began their Japan Open Super 750 campaign with a comfortable 21-18, 21-10 win over Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Kim Won Ho.

“For us, it's to get fit 100%. It's always up and down. Once he's better, I'll have some niggles. Once I'm better, he's having some niggles. So we haven't played without injury from past one year. So we have been struggling with niggles,” said Satwik.

“Still, we are managing to play some good quality games. So that is a positive side. But right now, our aim is to get injury-free and be healthy all the time.”

The Japan Open will be followed by the China Open Super 1000 before the top players head to Paris for the World Championships, scheduled from August 25 to 31.

“Just not thinking so much ahead. No goals as of now. Obviously, we want to do well, but at the same time, we want to be healthy,” Satwik added.

“And once we are healthy, I know we can do that. So the only thing is injuries are holding us, restricting our game. But right now, we are both feeling good because we had a break after Singapore. Both are really fit enough, so we'll see how it goes.”

Chirag echoed Satwik's sentiments and said the break after the Indonesia Open was essential for recovery.

“No, it was actually needed. So we had sent entry for US, Canada as well. But after Singapore and Indonesia, we needed that break because I especially was not fit enough,” the Mumbai shuttler said.

“I think leading up to the Singapore-Indonesia Open. But right now, I had some good couple of weeks. So body feels much better than it was. We just took a break the first week after we got back, freshened up. And then got back to practice.

“I was out for post-All England. I had to withdraw. And then for two months, I was out. Not really fit going into Singapore-Indonesia, but now it's a lot better.”

I've been struggling on and off the court with niggles: Lakshya Sen

Struggling with niggles over the past few months, Lakshya Sen said it has been “a little frustrating” to deal with the setbacks, and his primary focus now is to get some wins under his belt as he prepares for the World Championships.

Sen, who has endured a tough season with multiple first-round exits, produced a morale-boosting performance on Wednesday with a 21-11, 21-18 win over China's Wang Zheng Xing to make a positive start here.

"It feels really good to win a match. I've been struggling on the court and off the court as well with injuries. I would not say injuries, but some niggles here and there which are keeping me away from badminton," he said.

"It's a little bit frustrating. The past few months have been a little bit frustrating. But yeah, again, I'm focused. I'm trying to do the right thing. And yeah, really happy with the win today."

Sen was recently troubled by a back issue that forced him to retire mid-match against Lin Chun-Yi at the Singapore Open.

Asked if the recurring niggles were weighing on his mind, Sen said: "Yes, I think it was there. Especially before the match, even closing in the second set where it was close. I mean, it was back in my mind. But yeah, I was just trying to fight my thoughts and also the opponent.

"So yeah, happy with the way I played today. Looking forward to the next match, one match at a time."

On his goals for the coming weeks, Sen said: “Yes, the World Championships are just around the corner and I've been preparing well for it.

"For me now, the most important thing is I've trained well in the last few months. I've done everything in training. So now it's just about winning more matches and be more competitive, be sharp until the World Championships.

"I have a few good tournaments to just keep going and then good 2-3 weeks of preparation before the World Championships."

Speaking about his buildup to the Japan Open, Sen revealed he was having issues in his shoulder and ankle during the past few months.

“I think I've been training well. But yeah, there were some injuries — with the shoulder and also the ankle. So I was doing everything possible to protect the injured parts.

“Just hoping that I get back to winning ways and try and get more matches under my belt now.”

