Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will be key for India on day four. (Photo- ICC Twitter)

Mirpur [Bangladesh], December 24 (ANI): Following the conclusion of third day of second Test against Bangladesh, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj expressed his faith in team's batting attack even as they lost four quick wickets. He there is still some firepower left and his side can win the game if even one of its batters sticks around.

Bangladesh bowlers struck early in the innings to dismiss India's top order leaving visitors reeling at 45/4 and needing 100 more runs to win at the time of stumps of Day three of the ongoing second Test here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday.

Also Read | Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Moved From Multan to Karachi Due to Poor Weather Conditions.

"I do not think there is much to worry about. If even one of the batters stick around, it will ease our pressure. Axar is already set, he is showing great intent. Rishabh (Pant) and Iyer (Shreyas Iyer) are still there. I do not think we should be overthinking," said Siraj in a press conference after the match.

The pacer said that sending Axar Patel up the order was a management call. "I think it was about bringing in the left-right hand combination, which will cause trouble to bowlers," he added.

Also Read | Shaheen Afridi Wedding Date: Shahid Afridi Confirms Nikah Date of Daughter Ansha with Pakistan Pacer.

Siraj said that the surface offered extra bounce to the pacers and the team focused on hitting hard lengths.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz scalped three wickets as India finished the day at 45/4, still, 100 runs away from a victory.

After suffering dismissals of star batters like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Cheteshwar Pujara within the 20 overs of the game, Axar Patel handled struggling India's charge and is unbeaten at 26 runs of 54 deliveries with the help of three fours.

Bangladesh resumed its innings from 195/7 but could not do much as Indian bowlers bundled out them for 231.

Chasing a target of 145, India got off to the worst start as they lost the opener and captain KL Rahul in the third over of the game. Bangladesh bowlers restricted Indian batters from scoring boundaries and taking singles, leaving visitors in trouble.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck again as he dismissed Pujara for 6 runs after removing India captain. At that moment India were tottering at 12/2. Bangladesh bowlers kept India under pressure as they kept removing visitors from the crease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)