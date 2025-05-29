Stavanger [Norway], May 29: The Norway Chess Women's tournament again saw action with a decisive win for the Indian star Humpy Koneru against Sarasadat Khademalsharieh. Koneru managed to obtain a better position out of the opening. With excellent play, she kept adding pressure until she gained the advantage. Meanwhile, both remaining games, Tingjie Lei against Anna Muzychuk, and Vaishali Rameshbabu against Ju Wenjun, were decided in Armageddon, reflecting the tightly contested nature of the women's field. Anna Muzychuk and Wenjun Ju managed to win their Armageddon games, getting the extra points, as per the Norway Chess press release. Hikaru Nakamura, Arjun Erigaisi Leads Norway Chess 2025 After Second Round.

In the men's category, World champion Gukesh Dommaraju took down World No. 2, Hikaru Nakamura, in a seemingly equal endgame, cementing his title credentials with a bold performance. This win could not come in a better moment for the Indian prodigy following two painful losses in the first two rounds. Fabiano Caruana has rebounded impressively after his loss in the first round, with another win. This time against Indian star Arjun Erigaisi. With this win, he took over the world number 3 spot from Arjun Erigaisi in the live rating list. Happy Birthday D Gukesh! Fans Wish FIDE World Chess Champion As Youngest-Ever Winner Turns 19.

The only draw came between World No. 1, Magnus Carlsen and Wei Yi. Carlsen seemed to get some pressure out of the opening but was unable to get anything substantial against Wei Yi's superb defence. In the Armageddon game, Wei Yi found a clever move. In the following complicated position, Magnus Carlsen made a mistake, and Wei Yi won a beautiful game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)