A major reason chess is becoming a household sport in India lately is FIDE World Chess Champion D Gukesh, who celebrates his 19th birthday today (May 29). Always regarded as a chess prodigy, Gukesh created history by becoming the youngest-ever FIDE World Champion, beating China's Ding Liren last year in December to rise to unprecedented fame. However, Gukesh's humble behaviour is what fans all across the world like about the young talent, who had his social media handles flooded with birthday wishes on his special occasion. Check out some of the fans' wishes for World Champion D Gukesh below. World Champion D Gukesh Beats Hikaru Nakamura to Earn Three Points in Norway Chess 2025.

My World Champion

Life is good again and also, happy birthday, Gukesh, MY WORLD CHAMPION 👑 — Áz (@absurdistoic) May 29, 2025

Royal Celebration

Gukesh defeats Hikaru in Norway Chess 2025 💪 Celebrated his 19th birthday in a Royal way!! pic.twitter.com/VKAhiAIJFV — Chakravarty Sulibele (@astitvam) May 29, 2025

Happy Birthday to World Chess Champion

🎉 Happy Birthday to World Chess Champion GM D. Gukesh! 👑♟️ At just 18, he made history as the youngest-ever World Champion. A true icon of talent, discipline, and Indian chess excellence.#GukeshD #WorldChessChampion #HappyBirthdayGukesh #Chess #FIDE pic.twitter.com/9vWtq1Y702 — Tanay Jain (@ByTanay) May 29, 2025

Best Gift On Birthday

The best gift D. Gukesh received on his birthday, was defeating Hikaru,who's currently leading in the points table in Norway chess2025♥️♥️ Wishing you a happy birthday @DGukesh sir. Our world champion ♥️♥️😇😇💥💥#hbdgukesh #NorwayChess https://t.co/WpPqSsq0KQ pic.twitter.com/mvnFD2tKim — ☢️न्यूट्रॉन☢️ (@thipaka_) May 29, 2025

Perfect Birthday

