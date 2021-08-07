Tokyo, Aug 7 (AP) Christian Sorum and Anders Mol beat Russia in the men's beach volleyball gold medal match, earning Norway's first medal in the sport.

The top-seeded Norwegians beat the reigning world champions 21-17, 21-18 in an intermittent rain at the Shiokaze Park venue overlooking Tokyo Bay. With Qatar's victory over Latvia for the bronze earlier Saturday, all three countries on the podium -- and all six players -- are first-time medalists.

Also Read | 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 15: Aditi Ashok Drops Out Of Medal Positions.

In fact, the only repeat medalist in either the men's or women's divisions was American April Ross, who won gold with Alix Klineman on Friday. Ross had also won silver in London and bronze in Brazil.

Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy led 8-4 before giving up six straight points, including one when Mol landed on Krasilnikov's foot. The Russians called timeout and limped to their bench for treatment, but the match resumed and Norway extended the lead to 15-11.

Also Read | 'Without Lionel Messi, Nothing Will Be the Same at FC Barcelona', Says Gerard Pique.

The second set was tied 12-12 before Norway scored four points in a row and never trailed again. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)