Dubai [UAE], October 23 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) showed no mercy as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets on Wednesday but all-rounder Chris Morris feels the team will still not have a cakewalk over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

CSK are right at the bottom of the table with three wins from ten games but Morris reckons that no team should be taken lightly in the Indian Premier League.

"Absolutely not (on having a cakewalk over CSK). No game in IPL is ever a cakewalk. They are all good teams and have world-class players. So no game is gonna be easy and that's how cricket works," said Morris while replying to an ANI query.

"CSK are very successful they have got quite a few IPL trophies under their belt. They are a very good team and we have to be at our best to beat them," he added.

RCB thrashed KKR by eight wickets on Wednesday. Siraj was the star of the show as he not only became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs on the trot but also took three wickets, giving away just eight runs.

"You don't often see someone like that performing, especially in a T20 game. He had a tough game before that and team management still backed him. He never fears to try new things," said Morris.

RCB will next take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, October 25. (ANI)

