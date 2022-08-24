New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Indian batter Mayank Agarwal, who had a disappointing run in Indian Premier League 2022 with the bat while leading Punjab Kings, has been working on his white ball format performance by "opening up four-five areas".

Three years on, he has been pushed down the batting order in Tests as well as ODIs, and he is yet to get a T20I cap. But the 31-year-old is determined to keep pushing and make a comeback for Men in Blue.

"In the last four months, I've really worked hard on my batting. As you can see, I've started sweeping and reverse-sweeping the ball, that too against the fast bowlers," ESPNcricinfo quoted Agarwal as saying.

"I've opened up four-five areas in my game which are paying rich dividends. I am very happy that the hard work I put in is paying off now," he added.

"Getting two hundreds in a T20 tournament like the Maharaja Trophy feels amazing. It feels really nice when the players respond to you the way you want. Obviously runs behind my back really makes me feel good and then I can lead from the front," said the right-handed batter.

Agarwal faced 287 deliveries in the Maharaja T20 Trophy, he has smashed as many as 50 fours and 20 sixes and brought up centuries off 48 and 58 balls.

"I am somebody who isn't going to give up," Agarwal said about his international future.

"I am going to keep chasing it and improve my game with each passing day. I will be very happy with whatever comes my way, but my aspirations and dreams never die. It's about going out there, improving and ticking all those boxes," he added. (ANI)

