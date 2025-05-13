London, May 13 (AP) Novak Djokovic is splitting with coach Andy Murray, just two weeks ahead of the French Open.

Murray's representatives said in a statement Tuesday that the two former No. 1-ranked players will “no longer be working together.”

Also Read | Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Former Team India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Opens Up On Star Cricketer’s Adieu to Longest Format, Says ‘He Never Liked Practice Matches’.

“Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months,” Murray was quoted as saying. "I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”

Djokovic thanked Murray in a post on social media “for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court.”

Also Read | Real Madrid Transfer News: New Fullbacks and Centre Backs; Future of Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez and Other Likely Incomings and Departures in Los Blancos Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

“I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together,” Djokovic wrote.

Djokovic and Murray joined forces ahead of the Australian Open in what initially was seen as an unlikely pairing. After Murray retired last year, Djokovic reached out with the coaching proposition.

Djokovic said in February that Murray had agreed to stay on for an “indefinite” period, including “some clay-court tournaments” this season. Djokovic has yet to win a tournament this season, losing in the finals in Miami and Madrid to leave him one shy of 100th career title. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)