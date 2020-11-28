New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Taking a leaf out of the International Online Shooting Championships, countries such as Indonesia and Egypt are also now set to host competitions virtually.

Former India shooter Shimon Sharif, organiser of the International Online Shooting Championships, has been roped in by the Indonesian Shooting Association for its 'Champion of Champions' event at the President of Indonesia Open Tournament on Sunday.

A series of five editions of the IOSC and a month-long Online Shooting League (OSL) during the COVID-enforced lockdown received a lot of appreciation from the global shooting community and several national federations around the world took a cue from the success and started organizing online competitions.

Besides Indonesia, Bangladesh, Singapore too recently organised an online competition and Egypt is in the process of holding one early next month.

"The OSL is becoming more and more popular among shooters and stakeholders of our sport. Leading shooting equipment manufacturers are also showing interest in it," said Sharif, who has represented India at the ISSF World Cup.

During the tournament, competitors are required to log in through the Zoom app from their respective locations and shoot using their Electronic Scoring Targets (EST).

Sharif has also gained enough experience of commentary during the five editions of the IOSC and the month-long OSL he organised.

