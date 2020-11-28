Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC face each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on November 28, 2020 (Saturday). The two teams have met each other twice in the competition as this is The Nizam’s second season in ISL and The Blues have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, winning the most recent fixture with one ending in a draw. Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Both teams had contrasting starts to the ISL 2020-21 season as Bengaluru FC gave up a two-goal advantage against FC Goa to share the points on the day. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC put on a solid defensive performance against Odisha FC in their opening game of the campaign to claim all three points. So before the two teams meet each other, we take a look at the results of their encounters in the Indian Super League. BFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC – January 30, 2020 – Bengaluru Won 1-0

Much to everyone’s expectations, it was Hyderabad who dominated the possession stats in the game but were unable to create many chances. The game was a very cagey affair as it had only one shot on target from Nishu Kumar in the seventh minute which was enough to give the home side all three points.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC – November 29, 2019 – Match Drawn 1-1

This was the first-ever fixture between the two teams in the Indian Super League and the game as expected was dominated by the more-established Bengaluru FC. Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring for the visitors in the second minute of the game however, The Blues were denied victory as Robin Singh scored the equaliser in the final minute of regular time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).