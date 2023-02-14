New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the Olympic sport of Shooting in India, conducted an awareness and sensitization workshop on the prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace.

The workshop was conducted under the aegis of the High-Performance Director (HPD) of the NRAI, Dr Pierre Beauchamp.

Also Read | WPL 2023: 5 Most Expensive Players at Inaugural Auction.

Held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) finals hall in the national capital, besides Dr Beauchamp the workshop was addressed by K Sultan Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, Putul Kumari, Ex-Member of Parliament and Senior Vice President, NRAI and Urmila Lanba, Advocate and External member of the Committee. Around 200 attendees included athletes and coaches of the ongoing national camp, officials and support staff.

Speaking on the occasion, K Sultan Singh stressed on the importance of the workshop saying, "This is a very serious matter and therefore we felt that all in the NRAI family, should be adequately made aware and sensitized on the issue. We plan to continue this initiative at regular intervals going forward. We are all either adults or at the door of adulthood and it is important that all, especially the boys and men, understand their responsibilities and are aware of where to draw the line. It is also important that all know the proper avenues of airing their grievances if such situations arose."

Also Read | Team Ireland ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Squad and Match List: Get IRE-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

The NRAI will probably be the first national federation to conduct such a workshop. A High-Powered Committee (under the POSH ACT) has also been formed by the NRAI for this purpose. This is chaired by Putul Kumari with K Sultan Singh being the Convenor. Other members of the committee include Sheila Kanungo, Kunti Malik and Lanba, who is the ex officio members as per Vishakha Committee norms

Lanba, while taking the attendees through a detailed presentation pointed out, "No one should feel afraid of making a complaint and they should be rest assured that their names will never come out if they do so." She also took the attendees through details of how to recognize instances of sexual harassment, how to go forward addressing the issue, the rights of the victim etc.

Dr Beauchamp closed the session, saying, "As we aim towards the Paris Olympics and try to drive the one-team concept, it is important that the environment of such a team remains positive at all times and that everyone feels a sense of psychological safety. In that context a workshop like this becomes very important."

A 24-member Indian Rifle and Pistol squad is set to embark upon their season's first international assignment, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol, scheduled in Cairo, Egypt from February 17-24, 2023. The season assumes importance given it is the build-up to the Paris Olympics and also has important events like the Asian Games in the year's schedule. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)