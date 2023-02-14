Ireland Women (IRE-W) will be pumped-up to make their fourth appearance in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 starting on February 10 in South Africa. The Girls in Green qualified for the global tournament after ending as runner-ups in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier held in 2022. A stupendous series win against host nation Pakistan is the most recent mark that Ireland Women made and will take the learnings from it while moving into the upcoming mega-event. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket's Mega Event.

Ireland Women are scheduled to play their four group-stage matches at all three World Cup venues. The Girls in Green are placed alongside inaugural champions England, India, Pakistan and former champions West Indies in Group 2. Ireland lost to England in their opening game of the tournament. and are scheduled to meet Harmanpreet Kaur-led India at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth in their fourth and final group stage encounter on February 20.

Ireland Match List at Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue February 13 Ireland Women vs England Women 6:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl February 15 Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women 10:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 17 Ireland Women vs West Indies Women 10:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 20 Ireland Women vs India Women 6:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha

Cricket Ireland named the 15-member squad featuring longest Serving captain for Ireland, Laura Delaney, in the leading role. The squad is thought to have an average age of 24 and is the youngest team in the upcoming Women's World Cup. Rebecca Stokell, earlier selected in the squad, was ruled out due to injury, forcing an unanticipated replacement in the form of Rachel Delaney. Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast are the other notable inclusions in the squad. Ireland's leading wicket-taker in 2022, Arlene Kelly, was also drafted in the squad for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Ireland Squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.

