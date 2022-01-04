New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday decided to postpone the upcoming selection trials for rifle, pistol and shotgun events owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

India recorded over 37000 fresh positive cases with 5482 infections reported in Delhi, the highest in the national capital since May 16, 2021, forcing the government to enforce a slew of restrictions.

"Due to restrictions (weekend curfew), imposed by Government of Delhi it has been decided to postpone the selection trials (pistol) which were scheduled to be held at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi from 13th to 25th January 2022," the NRAI said in a statement.

The fresh dates of trials will be announced as and when conditions become conducive to conduct trials.

Similarly, the selection trials for the rifle and shotgun shooters, scheduled to be held in Bhopal, were also put on hold in view of the sudden spike in positive cases of COVID-19 across the country.

"Due to worsening covid conditions in India, it has been decided to postpone the selection trials which were scheduled to be held at Bhopal in rifle and shotgun events.

"The fresh dates of trials will be announced as and when conditions are conducive to conduct trials,” the sport's apex body said in its statement.

The selection trials for rifle and shotgun events were scheduled to be held in Bhopal from January 7 to 23.

