Dubai, Mar 2 (PTI) New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their final Group A Champions Trophy match here on Sunday.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Daryl Mitchell in place of Devon Conway.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Completes 300 ODIs for India, Becomes Seventh Indian Player To Reach Landmark During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India also made a solitary change, resting Harshit Rana and brought in spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Teams:

Also Read | India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report & Playing XI: Mitchell Santner Decides Bowl First After Winning Toss; Daryl Mitchell Comes in For Kiwis, Varun Chakravarthy Replaces Harshit Rana.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)