In the final group stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A, India national cricket team will take on New Zealand national cricket team. Won the toss and decided to first. Team batting second has won 36 out of 60 matches played at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. India won both matches so far in the competition and stand at the second position in the Group A. New Zealand side is also undefeated in the ICC Champions Trophy tournament and top the group with better NRR (Net run rate) over India. A win will confirm the topper of the Group A and subsequently confirms the semifinal fixture. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Cricket Team Players Admire Virat Kohli’s ‘Passion’ and ‘Consistency’ as Star Batter Gears Up for His 300th ODI Match (Watch Video).

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report

India and New Zealand meet in the final #ChampionsTrophy group stage clash 👊 Mitchell Santner wins the toss and opts to bowl first 🪙#NZvIND LIVE UPDATES ⬇️https://t.co/F2UBD2cv49 — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2025

While both India and New Zealand have secured place in the semifinal, they will look to continue their form and top the group standings. India won both its matches batting second, while New Zealand defended its total in the first win and chased a target in the second match. In playing XI sides will welcome Varun Chakravarthy in place of Harshit Rana while Daryl Mitchell comes in for Black Caps for Conway. Rohit Sharma ‘Forgets’ His Phone After Training Session Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Indian Captain Orders Staff to Help Find Handset (Watch Video).

India vs New Zealand Playing XI

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand Playing XI:

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke.

