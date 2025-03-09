Dubai, Mar 9 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat against India in the Champions Trophy final here on Sunday.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Nathan Smith for injured Matt Henry, while India named an unchanged playing eleven.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Toss Report & Playing XI: Mitchell Santner Decides To Bat First; Men in Blue Field Unchanged Team While Nathan Smith Replaces Matt Henry.

It was for the 12th time in a row that India captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss in an ODI.

Teams:

Also Read | The Memories Still Feel Vivid: Shikhar Dhawan Recalls ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Win Ahead of Final Against New Zealand.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Will O'Rourke.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)