Mumbai, March 9: Former opener Shikhar Dhawan relives India's 2013 Champions Trophy victory ahead of Sunday's final against New Zealand and said watching Men in Blue entering the final for the third time reminded him of the honour of lifting the coveted trophy. Dhawan, who called time on his international career in August last year after representing India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is from 2010 to 2022, has played in two Champions Trophy Finals, first India's trophy-yielding 2013 campaign and then again in 2017 when they lost the decider to Pakistan.

"An unforgettable victory, the memories of 2013 still feel vivid. Watching the boys enter the finals, I am reminded of the sheer joy and honour of lifting that trophy. Here’s to reliving that moment, to history being written once again. Wishing the team all the best of luck, bring it home!" Dhawan posted on Instagram.

While India have cruised straight through to the Final unbeaten, their run took an interesting turn against New Zealand, in what was a playoff for the top spot in Group A, Dhawan lauded the inclusion of 'mystery' spinner Varun Chakaravarthy to the squad.

In the Group A clash between the two teams last week in Dubai, which India won by 44 runs, Chakaravarthy bamboozled them with his variations to pick 5-42. In the semi-final against Australia, he took two wickets, including dangerous Travis Head in the first power-play.

“India have played great cricket throughout … (but) a key moment came in a change of personnel midway through the competition. I like the shift they made to bring an extra spinner in, Varun Chakaravarthy – that has been a game-changer and was a great call by the captain and coaches.

“He has made India a more balanced side, especially on the slow and turning pitches. It’s very hard to pick the ball from Varun’s hand and that has given India a real edge, that’s why they started dominating more," Dhawan told the ICC.

"I believe India's spinners will be too strong for New Zealand's batters, who will find it hard to get hold of Varun Chakaravarthy – he will play a major role. Our batting unit is doing very well, the whole team is playing good cricket and I think – and hope – that will continue," he continued.

Dhawan also credited the role key veterans Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have made throughout the campaign.

“(Shami) has looked very impressive on his return to international cricket after (his) injury. Playing in a big tournament like this, there is always pressure and you need your experienced players to soak that up, which he has done. When I met him over there, he was working on his fitness, and his discipline and commitment levels towards the game are exceptional. When you put that much work in, you deserve results," he added.

