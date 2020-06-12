Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC on Friday released its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Shah following the conclusion of his three-year contract with the club.

"I would like to thank Ashish for all the hard work he has done for the past three years. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him. He showed real integrity and class through all the ups and downs. I will have many fond memories with Ashish to look back on. Everybody at the club wishes him the best for the future," OFC president Rohan Sharma said in a statement.

Also Read | Haider Ali Named in Squad for England Tour, Here's All You Need to Know About the Future Star of Pakistan Cricket.

Shah described his stint with the club as a challenging one.

"For me, the past 3 years at Odisha FC have been professionally the most challenging as well as rewarding period.

Also Read | JUV vs MIL Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs AC Milan Football Match.

"I would like to thank the entire team, club owners, the Government of Odisha, colleagues, players, coaches and all our external partners without whom we couldn't have succeeded in this complex transition from Delhi (Dynamos) to Odisha," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)