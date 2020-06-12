Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and AC Milan's French defender Theo Hernandez go for a header during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs AC Milan on November 10, 2019 at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP) (Photo Credits: Getty)

So finally we have the football action commencing after a long gap of more than a couple of months as Juventus will take on AC Milan in the second leg of the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia 2019-20. The match will be held at the Allianz Stadium in Juventus and the fans are all excited for the same. In this article, we shall bring you the Dream11 for the game. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Things have been quite difficult for AC Milan with the showdown between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and their CEO. They would look to leave behind all these controversies and focus on the game. The last time the two teams met each other, the matches ended with a 1-1 draw with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the equaliser. AC Milan Announces Squad for Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg Against Juventus, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Continues to Stay Out.

So Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to stay away from football after his injury. AC Milan has announced its 23-member squad for the game and Samu Castillejo and Theo Hernandez continue to stay out. The only good news is that their goal-keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has recovered fully and has been named in the squad. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11 Prediction below:

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers – Gianluigi Buffon (JUV) will also be playing but has long his supernatural power. We will, therefore, go for the young Gianluigi Donnarumma (MIL) as our goalkeeping choice.

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Juventus duo Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) and Juan Cuadrado (JUV) will be joined by AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli (MIL) in a three-man defence.

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Young Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer (MIL) has been a player to watch for AC Milan and should be picked as he bound to start. Hakan Calhanoglu (MIL) is pivotal to Milan creativeness. They will be joined by summer signing Adrien Rabiot (JUV) and Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV).

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Daniel Maldini (MIL) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) are big match players and the latter is also on a scoring streak. They will be joined by the diminutive Argentine genius Paulo Dybala (JUV).

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gianluigi Donnarumma (MIL), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Alessio Romagnoli (MIL), Ismael Bennacer (MIL), Hakan Calhanoglu (MIL), Adrien Rabiot (JUV), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV), Daniel Maldini (MIL) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV).

