Shanghai, May 20 (PTI) Continuing its dream run, India's compound mixed team duo of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam on Saturday stunned heavyweights Korea to grab successive World Cup gold medals here.

After winning the World Cup Stage 1 gold in Antalya last month, the pair carried forward its new-found chemistry and shot with composure to pip the top-seeded Korean team 156-155.

Both the Indian duo and the seasoned Korean pair of Kim Jongho and Oh Yoohyun shot identical 39s out of 40 in each of the first three ends.

In the final end the Koreans cracked under pressure as Deotale and Jyothi came up with a 39 again to seal their back-to-back World Cup gold medals.

Having made an early exit in the individual section, Jyothi had a perfect start to the final, even as her 20-year-old partner struggled for a perfect 10.

Ojas, however, complemented well and brought out his best when Jyothi missed the 10 a couple of times, as the duo showed perfect chemistry at the highest level.

Locked 117-117 heading into the final end, Jyothi shot a 10 with her final arrow, while a measurement was needed on Oh Yoohyun's final arrow to confirm the Indians' victory.

"Throughout the World Cup, our co-ordination and shooting process were very good. And in the final too, we focused on our shooting process," Jyothi said.

Jyothi has now made a strong start to the 2023 World Cup season with three gold medals including one in the individual section at Antalya leg.

The Vijayawada archer is now dreaming big with the World Archery Championships in Berlin a couple of months away.

"World Championships are the most important event for us. And winning the gold medals is a big boost to our confidence. We look to continue the momentum," she added. PTI

