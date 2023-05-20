Kolkata Knight Riders need a big win against Lucknow Super Giants at home to make it to the playoffs while also needing other results to go their way. The home side start the day 7th in the points table with 12 points from 13 games. They lost their way a bit in the middle phase of the tournament but with three wins in their last five games, the team has found their rhythm a bit but it has come a bit late for their liking. If they fail to progress, it will be another season where the team will be eliminated in the first stage and the team management will likely need to rethink their strategy for next season. Lucknow are third but need another win to make sure of their participation in the knock-out phase of the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders versus Lucknow Super Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). What Happens if KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Kolkata? Who Qualifies for Playoffs?

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy bowled brilliantly against Chennai but the pitch at Kolkata is more batsman-friendly and it will be interesting to see how the duo adapts. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh hold the key in terms of scoring runs for the home team and the duo has an important role if they are chasing. Jason Roy is likely to get another game despite him not being in the best of forms.

Lucknow played well to defeat Mumbai in the last match with Marcus Stoinis playing a key role. A target of 178 is just about par against a batting-heavy side like Mumbai but Lucknow’s bowlers showed great resolve to restrict Mumbai Indians and win the game for their side. Ravi Bishnoi, in particular, was highly effective and needs to continue the form for the visitors.

When Is KKR vs LSG Match 68 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL 2023 match. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Fans Face Trouble Booking IPL 2023 Playoff Tickets Online, React With Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs LSG Match 68 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The DC vs CSK match will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of KKR vs LSG Match 68 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the KKR vs LSG match. It will not be easy for both teams to play under pressure and the one that is more composed will win this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2023 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).