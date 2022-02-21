Beijing [China], February 21 (ANI): Figure skating gold medallist Yuna Kim will serve as an official ambassador to Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024.

After winning women's singles gold at the 2010 Games in Vancouver and silver four years later at Sochi 2014, Kim famously lit the Olympic cauldron to open the 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"I am delighted to have been appointed as an honorary ambassador for the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, following the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018," said Kim, according to a release from the organising committee.

"I will try my best to promote Gangwon 2024 and introduce Olympism and the Olympic values to young people around the world."

Kim has previously served in similar roles as an honorary ambassador for the inaugural Winter Youth Olympics at Innsbruck 2012. She was also an ambassador for PyeongChang 2018 in addition to her cauldron lighting role.

Ahead of the 2024 YOG, Kim "will work to promote the event and engage both the domestic and international young public to get behind the YOG".

"I am happy to appoint Yuna Kim as the honorary ambassador for the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024," said organising committee president Shin Chang-Jae. "We will do our best to generate a Youth Olympic Games boom for the next two years."

Gangwon 2024 is scheduled to take place from January 19 to February 1, 2024. (ANI)

