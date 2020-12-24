New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Twenty years ago on this day, Viswanathan Anand won the FIDE World Chess Championship 2000 for the first time after beating Spain's Alexei Shirov. With this, he became the first Indian to clinch this title.

The FIDE World Chess Championship 2000 was held in New Delhi and Tehran, with the final of the championship taking place from December 20 to December 24.

To mark the occasion, Anand on Thursday posted a cryptic tweet, asking his fans to guess what had happened on this day, 20 years ago.

"Today ....20 years ago . Any guesses?" Anand tweeted.

Earlier this month, the chess maestro had announced that he is launching an academy for budding chess stars, and he will personally monitor the progress of young chess stars in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Anand had written: "I am very excited to announce the launch of WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA). Very happy to partner with WestBridge Capital in realising a long dream of mine to nurture talent in India."

Anand had also revealed that it will be a fellowship program that will aim to take the junior chess stars to the top ranks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)