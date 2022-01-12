New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Indian shuttler HS Prannoy said that he will be focusing on improving his physical abilities to avoid any major errors in the upcoming tournaments.

Prannoy is currently competing in the ongoing India Open, which is part of the BWF World Tour 500 tournament series in New Delhi.

Talking about his plans for Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, Prannoy told ANI, "Not really thought about it because we have quite a few tournaments before Commonwealth games or Asian Games and obviously to qualify convincingly from our country is one of the toughest task. So I haven't really thought about it. I will be focusing on the ongoing tournaments and focus on how physically you can get better each day and trying to avoid mistakes in keeping up your physical stakes better, that is one big thing I am focusing on- trying to cut down on big errors. The things which we lack in looking after our body, so that is one thing I am really keen on working."

The shuttler also said he is currently learning few new shots as it is important for a player to have a variety in his game before starting a new season.

"Yes, we were working on some shots which I was not able to pull off during the last few months and at this level its very important to always have some surprise shot ready with you, especially when you are starting a new season and when you have a little bit of time, it is very important for you to try few new shots and I think I was trying to do that for sometime now. It will take time but today I was able to get a couple of shots and I can it was a good sign for me," said Prannoy.

"It is not important that whether it was successful or not. The important thing is that you tried some shots on the court because practice sessions are much easier where you can try but during tournaments, you don't feel like doing anything else because of your sched. But, yeah today some of my shots were successful, some of them were as I had planned but I was really happy with the feeling that I tried new shots today," he added.

Prannoy has entered into the next round of the India Open on Wednesday after defeating Spanish veteran Pablo Abian by 21-14, 21-7 in 33 minutes.

"I have not thought about any rankings or any plans as such to get into in these 20 months. When you keep expectations, there is a lot of pressure on yourself, which you can see on the court. For me its better not keeping any goals as such. Just working on things that I am not really confident on and if those things are coming better on court then I am happy," said Prannoy. (ANI)

